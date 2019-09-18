Trump Revs Up Battle With California to Warn of Democratic Rule

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump brought his fight with California to a boil during a two-day visit, casting the state as a cautionary tale for Democratic rule ahead of the 2020 election.

In less than 48 hours, he singled out the state over its burgeoning homeless problems, moved to eviscerate its authority to regulate auto emissions, and stopped at the border wall, highlighting his disdain of its policy of offering sanctuary to undocumented immigrants.

It is unusual for a president to wage a pitched battled with a single American state. But California’s liberal leaders have emerged as a favorite foil for the president, and he has sought to exploit the state’s struggles with homelessness and housing for his own political benefit.

“You can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening,” he told reporters on Tuesday aboard Air Force One.

Trump’s comments build on attacks he’s made in recent months on Democratic political leaders in the country’s largest cities. He is seeking to motivate Republican voters in rural and suburban areas by warning them that Democratic leadership leads to crime and poverty.

In California, Trump largely stayed out of view as he shuttled from the Bay Area to Los Angeles and San Diego for campaign fundraisers. There were no meetings with the state’s Democratic elected leaders.

His only official public event on the schedule was a visit to a segment of border wall near San Diego. But Trump and his administration made time to publicly target state policies.

He said he’d revoke California’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from autos -- an authority the state’s leaders say is needed to combat air pollution and climate change.

Then Trump’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, Ben Carson, rebuffed California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for more federal money to combat a homelessness crisis, instead demanding the state revise its housing regulations and crack down on undocumented immigrants.

Trump said the state hadn’t done enough to prevent homeless people from living on the “best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings” as property owners pay “tremendous taxes.”

Conflict between Trump and California have become a hallmark of his presidency.

Last month, he accused Hollywood studios of releasing “dangerous” movies that he said had fueled mass shootings across the country. The president last year accused the California of using poor “forest management” practices that contributed to deadly wildfires.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on about man-made climate change, an issue that has energized the state’s politics for the past decade.

The state government has filed more than 50 lawsuits and other protests over some of the Trump administration’s signature initiatives, including immigration crackdowns, environmental deregulation and infrastructure policy.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he’d sue to block the Trump administration from revoking its ability to enforce stricter fuel standards.

Speaking at a news conference about automobile emissions, Newsom on Wednesday accused Trump of “assaults” on his state.

“I just don’t wake up with a clenched fist every morning. I don’t. I want to work with the president,” Newsom said. “But in the absence of that, we’re going to push back when he tries to go after our dreamers, and go after access to reproductive rights, go after our diverse communities and we’re going to have the backs of people of the state and our values.”

In its rejection of federal homelessness funds, Carson said California has wrongly tolerated so-called sanctuary cities, which prevent their police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. Those policies encourage undocumented immigrants to travel to California to take advantage of government resources that could be used to shelter the homeless, Carson said.

Trump has long castigated California over sanctuary cities and even claimed it could be a winning issue with Latinos, even though polls show widespread opposition to his immigration policies among those voters.

“Plenty of people -- even in California where they have sanctuary cities -- they don’t want sanctuary cities,” Trump said at a Monday campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Newsom showed no sign he’s prepared to back down in his opposition to the administration.

“We’re winning. That’s the frustration he’s having. We are winning. He’s losing, and we’re winning because we have the law, science and facts on our side, and we have not only the formal authority, we have the moral authority, and that is something missing in this White House,” Newsom said.

Newsom also faulted elected Republicans for not standing up to Trump, accusing them of hypocrisy.

“I don’t know what the hell’s happened to the Republican Party,” the governor said. “They’re nowhere to be found.”

The Trump feud has also paid political dividends for the governor, who has used the conflict to rally his liberal supporters. Newsom’s campaign sent a fundraising appeal shortly after the administration announced its emissions decision.

“This morning, Donald Trump and his administration revoked California’s auto emission standards, completely roadblocking our progress toward cleaner air and a stronger economy,” the email reads. “This isn’t a loss -- we will fight back and we will prevail.”

--With assistance from Jeffrey Taylor.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jordan Fabian in San Diego at jfabian6@bloomberg.net;Ryan Beene in Washington at rbeene@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.