(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump ripped into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for not requesting National Guard troops to stop looting, declaring in a tweet that New York city had been “lost” to looters and other “Lowlife & Scum.”

Stores in New York City were looted during continuing protests Monday night over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis police custody last week. The Associated Press reported that police made arrests inside the Macy’s Inc. flagship department store in Manhattan.

On Monday, Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to end “riots and lawlessness” across the country that followed the killing of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd.

