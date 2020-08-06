(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign is using Silicon Valley’s ad platforms against it. Michigan breaks a vote-by-mail record. And a historian with a good track record predicts a Trump loss in November.

There are 89 days until the election.

Trump Campaign Running Ads Against Silicon Valley - on Facebook

At the same time that Facebook and Twitter were penalizing it for misinformation, the Trump campaign was running ads on Facebook arguing that they are censoring conservatives.

On Wednesday, Twitter barred a Trump campaign account from tweeting until it agreed to delete a video clip in which Trump says that children are “almost immune” from Covid-19, a claim that virologists say is incorrect and could lead to people engaging in risky behavior. Facebook removed a similar clip.

But Trump’s fans could still see Facebook ads that argued “Silicon Valley Elites shouldn’t get to dictate what you say” and claims “they will stop at NOTHING to silence us.”

Variations of those ads have been running since Twitter suspended Donald Trump Jr. in late July for sharing a video that featured a doctor making false claims about coronavirus cures.

“Twitter suspended me for doing absolutely nothing wrong -- for talking about some doctors and showing their message,” the younger Trump says in one ad, as ominous music plays. “This could be the last time you actually hear from me online before I’m completely suppressed.”

Michigan Breaks Record for Vote-by-Mail in Primary

Michigan’s primary broke a record for mail-in voting set in a general election, with more Democrats than Republicans choosing to vote that way.

Due to fear of the coronavirus and a 2018 initiative making vote-by-mail easier, 1.6 million absentee ballots were cast in Tuesday’s primary. That’s 300,000 more than in the 2016 presidential election.

A review of returns in Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties by Michigan’s Bridge magazine found that more than three-fourths of Democratic ballots were sent by mail, compared to 55% among Republican ballots.

Although final numbers won’t be available until all of the ballots are counted, Democrats outpacing Republicans would be a reversal in the state, where the GOP has traditionally embraced mail-in voting.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who drew Trump’s ire in May for sending mail-in applications to every registered voter, has predicted that as many as 3 million absentee ballots will be cast in November.

Historian With Good Track Record Predicts Trump Loss in November

Historian Allan Lichtman forecast a Trump win in 2016 using his “13 keys to the White House” prediction model.

Now he says the same model forecasts a Trump loss.

Developed in the 1980s, the model uses a series of true-or-false questions to look at the likelihood that the party in the White House will lose control in the election. If six or more are false, the other party is likely to win.

Lichtman has used the model to correctly call every election since 1984, with two caveats -- he correctly called a popular vote win for Al Gore in 2000, but his model didn’t account for Gore’s narrow Electoral College loss, and in 2016 he predicted Trump would win the popular vote but lose the Electoral College, the opposite of what happened.

In a video posted on the New York Times, he says midterm gains by Democrats; a poor short-and long-term economy; social unrest; Trump’s impeachment and other scandals; a lack of major foreign policy or military successes; and Trump’s limited personal appeal -- a total of seven keys -- will add up to a loss for the incumbent.

