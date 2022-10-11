(Bloomberg) -- A Russian analyst who unearthed dubious claims about former President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia before the 2016 election goes on trial Tuesday on charges he lied to the FBI.

Igor Danchenko was a key source for the so-called Steele dossier. He provided some of the most salacious and unverified details in the report, including claims of a sexual nature that Trump’s critics pounced on to suggest the Russian government might have material to blackmail him.

Now evidence surrounding the dossier and its sources -- or lack thereof -- might send Danchenko to prison and back Trump’s contention that the whole report was “fake news.”

Jury selection is getting underway in Alexandria, Virginia, with opening statements by the prosecution and defense starting as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Danchenko, 44, is charged with five counts of lying to the FBI about his sources, including the suspected identity of an anonymous caller who told him the Kremlin was in regular contact with Trump’s 2016 campaign. The release of the “Steele dossier,” named for the ex-British spy who authored the report, caused an uproar before the election.

While the dossier will be at the center of the trial, a federal judge last week barred prosecutors from presenting evidence about one of its most notorious claims -- an unverified tip about Trump’s activities in a Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel in 2013 -- because it wasn’t a basis for any of the charges.

“Danchenko’s allegedly false statements regarding his sourcing of the Ritz-Carlton allegations do not qualify as direct evidence,” US District Judge Anthony Trenga said in an pre-trial order last week. He added they raised “the danger of confusion and unfair prejudice” if presented to jurors.

It’s the second trial stemming from a broad investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, who was picked during the Trump administration to probe why the FBI secretly investigated the Republican candidate and his ties to Russia. The dossier featured heavily in the earlier FBI probe, dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.” Trump has said it was all a “witch hunt.”

Trenga denied a defense motion to dismiss the indictment as well last week, but said the decision was “an extremely close call.”

Durham’s first trial, of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, ended with a jury finding him not guilty of lying to the FBI after a few hours of deliberations. A second acquittal could fuel Democratic criticism that the probe is a politically motivated remnant of the Trump administration, while a conviction would give the former president a valuable talking point as he weighs another White House run in 2024.

Danchenko’s lawyer, Stuart A. Sears, has called the prosecution “a case of extraordinary government overreach,” accusing the US of charging his client over “ambiguous” statements to FBI agents in a series of 2017 interviews that did not have any material impact on the direction of Durham’s probe.

Sears declined to comment before the trial.

