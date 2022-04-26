(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s $10,000 daily fine for being in contempt of court starts Tuesday, with a judge saying the president “willfully disobeyed” his prior order to turn over records to New York’s attorney general.

The daily fine will accrue until Trump “purges such contempt to the satisfaction of this court,” New York state court Judge Arthur Engoron said in a written order that followed his ruling from the bench on Monday. “Mr. Trump has willfully disobeyed a lawful order of this court.”

The judge ruled that Trump was in contempt of court for failing to turn over records in response to a probe of asset valuations at his sprawling real estate company. Trump’s lawyer said they planned to appeal.

