(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

  • President Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more in Chinese products despite his Treasury secretary’s attempt to restart talks with Beijing. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that China may skip the talks
  • For companies in the business of helping women conceive, China is a booming market with the end of the one-child policy
  • Economic nationalism is back in Indonesia as an election approaches
  • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he told Trump it’s dangerous to broach the topic of currencies and noted the U.S. president hasn’t criticized Japan on the issue since
  • U.K. house prices rebounded in September amid signs of a pickup in sales of London’s most expensive properties
  • The interest-rate mantle has passed to South Africa as emerging-market pain starts to dim. Franklin Templeton agrees that the rout may be nearing a bottom

