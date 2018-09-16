(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

President Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more in Chinese products despite his Treasury secretary’s attempt to restart talks with Beijing. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that China may skip the talks

For companies in the business of helping women conceive, China is a booming market with the end of the one-child policy

Economic nationalism is back in Indonesia as an election approaches

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he told Trump it’s dangerous to broach the topic of currencies and noted the U.S. president hasn’t criticized Japan on the issue since

U.K. house prices rebounded in September amid signs of a pickup in sales of London’s most expensive properties

The interest-rate mantle has passed to South Africa as emerging-market pain starts to dim. Franklin Templeton agrees that the rout may be nearing a bottom

