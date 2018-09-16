1h ago
Trump's $200B, Chinese Fertility, Economic Nationalism: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- President Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more in Chinese products despite his Treasury secretary’s attempt to restart talks with Beijing. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that China may skip the talks
- For companies in the business of helping women conceive, China is a booming market with the end of the one-child policy
- Economic nationalism is back in Indonesia as an election approaches
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he told Trump it’s dangerous to broach the topic of currencies and noted the U.S. president hasn’t criticized Japan on the issue since
- U.K. house prices rebounded in September amid signs of a pickup in sales of London’s most expensive properties
- The interest-rate mantle has passed to South Africa as emerging-market pain starts to dim. Franklin Templeton agrees that the rout may be nearing a bottom
To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.