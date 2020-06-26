(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s transfer last year of $2.5 billion of Defense Department funds intended for Army personnel to help pay for a wall along the Mexican border violated the U.S. Constitution, a federal appeals court said.

The 2-1 decision Friday by the San Francisco-based court may be largely symbolic because the U.S. Supreme Court said in July that the organizations that sued, the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, probably will lose their argument that they have legal right to challenge the Defense Department’s compliance with the law. The Supreme Court allowed the government’s use of the funds during the litigation.

The government contended the organizations weren’t proper plaintiffs to bring a lawsuit targeting border security projects in “drug-smuggling corridors that already contain dilapidated vehicle and pedestrian barriers.” The administration said the Sierra Club’s recreational and aesthetic interests are completely unconnected with the statute that governs the Defense Department’s internal reallocation of appropriated funds.

Friday’s majority ruling was written by Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas and joined by Circuit Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw, both of whom were appointed by former President Bill Clinton. The dissenting opinion was by Circuit Judge Daniel Collins, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

The Sierra Club has received funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable organization founded by Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

