(Bloomberg) -- Bill Stepien, Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager, will not testify as scheduled Monday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

“Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning,” the panel said in a statement. “His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record.”

Stepien was to appear as a result of a committee subpoena. There was no immediate indication he would not appear at a later hearing.

Monday’s hearing will be the second in a planned series by the panel, which intends to focus next on alleged evidence that Trump knew his claims of election fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden were not true.

Stepien was described in a Nov. 8 subpoena letter by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson as supervising a post-election shift in Trump’s campaign to focusing on “Stop the Steal” messaging and related fund-raising.

That messaging included promoting false claims related to voting machines, “despite an internal campaign memo in which campaign staff determined that such claims were false,” according to the letter.

The committee’s hearing will be delayed until 30 to 45 minutes.

(Adds detail starting in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.