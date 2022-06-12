(Bloomberg) -- Bill Stepien, who served as manager of Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, will be among five witnesses appearing in person Monday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Monday’s hearing will be the second in a planned series by the panel, which intends to focus next on alleged evidence that Trump knew his claims of election fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden were not true. Stepien’s appearance was announced Sunday by panel.

Stepien has been described in a Nov. 8, 2021 subpoena letter by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson as supervising the shift in Trump’s campaign after the election to one focused on “Stop the Steal” messaging and related fund-raising.

Appearing with Stepien on the first of two witness panels will be Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Political editor.

A second witness panel will include election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg; former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt; and BJay Pak, a former US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.