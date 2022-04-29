(Bloomberg) -- Hostilities between Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp and his Donald Trump-endorsed primary challenger bubbled up as the two faced off during two debates in less than a week.

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who lost his seat to newcomer Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff election, again accused Kemp of caving to radical leftists and allowing them to steal offices from both him and Trump, plunging the country into Democratic control.

The opponents mocked each other Thursday night.

“Blah, blah, blah, my goodness,” said Perdue, accusing Kemp of avoiding answering questions about voter fraud.

“Lord of mercy, there’s a lot of spaghetti being thrown against the wall,” Kemp said, responding to another Perdue attack.

A third debate is scheduled for May 1 for what has become one of the most watched governor’s races in the U.S. Georgia’s May 24 primary is a key test of Trump’s continued sway over the Republican Party.

Trump has endorsed eight candidates in the Georgia primary, including challengers to three of the top Republican statewide officeholders. He also is backing former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker in the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Trump’s top race, though, has been for governor. He recruited Perdue into a primary battle with Kemp late last year, creating the first significant intra-party challenge to an incumbent governor in the state in more than three decades.

Kemp, a former state senator and two-term Secretary of State who became governor in 2019, was once a Trump endorsee and acolyte. Since 2020, Trump has targeted Kemp for his refusal to call a special legislative session to overturn his loss in Georgia based on unfounded claims of voter fraud. Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes.

Perdue and the state’s other Republican incumbent senator both lost their seats in runoff elections that followed. Although Perdue has other campaign issues –- including eliminating the state income tax and stopping incentives for a Rivian electric truck project in rural Georgia –- he is running largely on his endorsement by Trump.

Perdue supports Trump’s claim that widespread voter fraud cost him the presidential election and has criticized Kemp’s failure to overturn the results, which Kemp could not legally do.

“The election in 2020 was rigged and stolen,” Perdue said, reeling off a list of debunked fraud claims, to which he said Kemp had turned a blind eye while refusing to call a special legislative session to stop “a steal that we all saw.”

Kemp, in turn, accused Perdue of misrepresenting his role in the 2020 election, and of harping on it because he had no record to run on.

“He’s lying again,” Kemp said. “I certainly have no regrets or will I ever on following the constitution of this state.”

Perdue has said he would not have certified Biden’s win, and that Kemp’s failure to call a legislative session also cost him his own seat and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. He says Kemp’s failure divided the state GOP, which will cost the party the governorship in November.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In debates both on April 24 and Thursday, as well as in a new campaign ad, Perdue blamed Kemp for inflation, an immigration surge at the Mexican border and the possibility of a third world war, saying all stemmed from the governor’s failure to overturn the presidential and Senate race results.

Kemp is campaigning on his conservative victories, including laws banning abortions if a fetal heartbeat is present, allowing Georgians to carry concealed weapons without a permit and cracking down on “divisive” curricula in public schools. He also says he is the only candidate who has ever beaten Abrams: Kemp defeated the Democratic organizer and former state lawmaker in 2018, in the tightest gubernatorial contest in years.

Until Trump’s recruitment of Perdue, the two politicians were allies. Kemp campaigned across the state for Perdue during his Senate re-election bid. and Perdue introduced Kemp with praise at a state Republican gathering just last year.

The primary challenge changed that. The debates have been vitriolic and personal, with both candidates accusing the other of being weak leaders and liars.

So far, Perdue trails in the polls, despite his endorsement from Trump. Kemp has consistently been ahead by double digits.

A poll released by the Atlanta Journal Constitution this week suggested that he could win the race outright, topping the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Perdue had 27%.

The poll of 886 likely Republican primary voters was conducted April 10-22 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.