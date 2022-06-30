(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Pat Toomey said Thursday that the House committee investigation of the attack on the Capitol has damaged former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning back the White House in 2024.

“The revelations from this committee make his path to even the Republican nomination much more tenuous,” Toomey said on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin.” “Never say never, and he decides whether to throw his hat in the ring, but I think we’ll have a stronger candidate.”

Toomey, who isn’t running for re-election this year, was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol carried out by a mob of the former president’s supporters.

“I think he disqualified himself from serving in public office by virtue of his post-election behavior, especially leading right up to January 6th,” he said.

The committee hearings so far have included vivid testimony about Trump’s pressure on top state and Justice Department officials to help in his effort to overturn state-certified election results, as well as blockbuster testimony this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, about Trump’s desire to head to the Capitol with the mob as the Congress was set to certify President Joe Biden’s victory.

Toomey’s comments come a day after Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee and one of only two Republicans on the panel, urged members of her party in a speech at the Reagan Library to turn away from Trump.

“We have to choose, because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” she said to lengthy applause.

Trump has kept a strong grip on the GOP, with many party candidates still seeking his endorsement, few willing to criticize him openly and both House and Senate Republicans using his name to raise money for their efforts to retake majorities in the midterm elections.

