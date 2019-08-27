(Bloomberg) -- Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who earned President Donald Trump’s ire during the Russia investigation, shouldn’t be surprised that the president doesn’t want him by his side for his re-election.

The Trump 2020 campaign announced its honorary state chairs for Alabama on Monday, and Sessions’ name is conspicuously absent from the list, even though he was Trump’s first Senate endorsement from 2016.

The list includes other notable elected officials from the state, including Governor Kay Ivey and Senator Richard Shelby. (Sessions’ old seat is now filled by Democrat Doug Jones, who is up for re-election in 2020 as well.)

Although Sessions was a key early backer, endorsing Trump just before Super Tuesday in 2016, he fell out with the president after recusing himself from oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry.

That’s not to say that Sessions is not still supportive. At a state Republican dinner earlier this year, he argued that Trump has been a “good strong leader” and should be re-elected.

COMING UP

The first, great culling. This week is crunch time for Democratic hopefuls hoping to qualify for the next round of candidates debates, in Houston in September. Aug. 28 is the deadline to meet the debate criteria of having 130,000 donors and polling at least 2% in four qualifying polls. About half of the current field is yet to qualify, even accounting for the three recent dropouts: John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee and Seth Moulton. If one more candidate hits the threshold, the event will be held over two nights, with slots randomly assigned. Billionaire investor Tom Steyer looks to have the best chance to get in.

Climate change takes center stage on Sept. 4, even if the Democratic National Committee rejected pleas from climate activists for a party-sponsored debate solely on that subject. CNN hosts a town hall on the issue just after Labor Day.

