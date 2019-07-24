(Bloomberg) -- A California federal judge halted the Trump administration’s new asylum restriction that makes most migrants seeking to cross the southern border ineligible for sanctuary in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco on Wednesday granted a request from the American Civil Liberties Union and immigrants’ rights groups to block the administration from implementing the new rule while its legality is being challenged. His ruling came just hours after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly declined to suspend the rule, a decision that was cheered by the White House.

Under the new policy that took effect July 16, no one crossing the Mexico border into the U.S. will be eligible for asylum if they failed to apply for protection from persecution or torture in one of the countries they crossed en route. The change is aimed at families traversing Mexico and Central America’s “Northern Triangle” region of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Wednesday’s conflicting rulings by judges on opposite coasts potentially sets the stage for a showdown in the appeals courts. That’s similar to what happened with the administration’s travel ban aimed at visitors from mostly Muslim countries before the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately ruled that a scaled-back version of the travel restrictions could take effect.

But there’s a key difference between Wednesday’s decisions. In Washington, Kelly turned down a request to temporarily suspend the asylum rule with an order that would normally last just two weeks. Tigar, on the other hand, issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the restriction from being enforced indefinitely while the litigation plays out.

Tigar’s ruling carries more weight -- meaning that the administration will need to persuade him or an appeals court to put the injunction on hold if wants to resume enforcing the asylum restriction.

"This new rule is likely invalid because it is inconsistent with the existing asylum laws," Tigar wrote in an order.

