(Bloomberg) -- Former Attorney General William Barr was interviewed privately Thursday by the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, an official familiar with the meeting said.

The interview under oath in Washington lasted about two hours, according to the official, who asked not to be identified because the session wasn’t public.

One of the committee’s interests in Barr is his interactions with former President Donald Trump. Barr has said he told Trump after he lost the 2020 election that his claims of widespread voter fraud were not true.

Barr has become more openly critical of Trump since leaving office. He rejected any claim that fraud affected the 2020 results, and wrote in a recently published memoir that Trump “lost his grip” after losing.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, had previously said the panel was in contact with Barr. Barr was attorney general under Trump from 2019 to 2020, succeeding Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

The Wall Street Journal reported the interview with Barr earlier.

(Corrects dates of Barr’s service)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.