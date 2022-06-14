(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s bid to halt depositions next month in a New York state probe of his family’s real-estate business was rejected by the state’s highest court.

New York’s Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to block their interviews in the case, which are set to begin July 15. The court said that no “substantial” issue involving the state constitution was raised by the Trumps’ case.

Two lower courts have already rejected the claim that the probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is politically motivated. James has been examining whether the Trump Organization manipulated asset values to get loans or avoid taxes.

Alina Habba, the lawyer for the Trumps, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Trumps agreed last week to sit for the depositions unless the Court of Appeals stepped in.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.