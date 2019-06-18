(Bloomberg) -- Congress’s battle for Donald Trump’s financial records shifted into one of the nation’s most important courts as the president asked three appellate judges to block House Democrats from getting his records from Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp.

Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday filed their opening legal brief with the Manhattan-based appeals court, asking the judges to toss out a lower-court ruling. Trump claims the subpoenas issued to the banks are an improper, politically motivated attempt by Democrats to fish for embarrassing material in advance of the 2020 election.

A three-judge panel for the Second Circuit could hear arguments as early as August in an expedited schedule set to deliver an unusually quick ruling.

The case, which may reach the U.S. Supreme Court, will determine whether Congress wins access to at least some of the president’s financial information. His appeal has delayed the banks from turning over documents. If Trump loses, Congress could learn about the family finances, gleaning insight from business and personal records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, where Trump has held checking and savings accounts since at least 2015.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan denied Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking the banks from turning over the records, saying the president, his family and his businesses were “unlikely to succeed on the merits.”

Separately, Trump is asking a Washington appeals court to throw out a ruling permitting Democrats to go forward with a subpoena for records from his auditors, Mazars USA LLP. A court hearing in the Mazars case is set for July. The New York and Washington rulings gave Democrats two quick, decisive court victories in their efforts to delve into Trump’s finances.

Trump, his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, and his businesses sued the banks in April to block them from complying with the congressional Democrats’ demands. The suit is part of a broader effort by the president to push back at House investigations as he runs for re-election next year.

Ramos rejected almost all the arguments for blocking the subpoenas put forward by Trump’s lawyers, delivering a 25-page opinion immediately following a two-hour hearing.

Judge Rejects Trump Effort to Block Deutsche Bank Subpoena

Democrats Closer to Seeing Trump Finance Records With Ruling

The case is Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, 19-cv-03826, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.