(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s brother hasn’t given up on trying to block his niece from publishing a tell-all book that is expected to disparage the president and other members of the family.

Robert Trump filed a new lawsuit Friday -- in Poughkeepsie, New York, -- after his first attempt was shot down by a probate judge in Queens, New York.

Robert Trump asked a New York trial court judge to bar Mary Trump from publishing “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” The book is scheduled for release July 28 by Simon & Schuster, which this week published an unflattering account of the president by his former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Mary Trump gave up her right to publish anything about the Trump family as part of a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001, according to the lawsuit. The agreement was part of a settlement of an acrimonious court battle over the estate of the president’s late father and mother, Fred and Mary. Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred and Mary’s oldest son, the late Fred Trump Jr.

Simon & Schuster said in an emailed statement it’s confident it will prevail against the further “efforts to stifle this publication.”

The book will include purported psychological observations about Mary’s “toxic” family, Robert Trump claims. It’s also expected to reveal her role as a primary source for the New York Times’s investigation into the president’s taxes, and to detail her claim that the family’s mistreatment of her father, Fred Trump Jr., contributed to his early death.

The Queens probate judge who rejected the suit Thursday said it should have been filed in a trial court in Manhattan. It’s not clear why Robert Trump chose to file it in the small Hudson River town of Poughkeepsie.

