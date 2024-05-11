(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said Nikki Haley isn’t under consideration to be his running mate as the former president sharpens his focus on possible vice presidential candidates.

Trump’s comment on his social media platform followed an Axios report earlier Saturday that his campaign has been actively considering Haley, who served as his ambassador to the United Nations. She was Trump’s closest rival in this year’s Republican primaries before dropping out of the presidential race in March.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!” Trump said.

The relationship between the two remains strained after the primaries, but Republicans close to both think it’s in their mutual interest to reconcile, Axios reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A donor retreat in Florida last week gave Trump a chance to check out several potential running mates: Ohio Senator JD Vance, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Trump signaled in a May 1 radio interview that he’ll make his pick closer to the Republican National Convention, which begins July 15 in Milwaukee.

Haley hasn’t endorsed Trump and the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that she didn’t have immediate plans to do so.

