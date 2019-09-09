(Bloomberg) -- Danish police spent about 4 million kroner ($600,000) on preparations for Donald Trump’s canceled visit to Copenhagen, daily Jyllands-Posten reported Monday.

The U.S. president had planned to be in Denmark on Sept. 2-3, but put off the trip after disagreeing with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen over the potential purchase of Greenland.

The estimates cover annulled leave for officers and compensation for police accommodation and are subject to “significant uncertainties,” Jyllands-Posten reported, citing documents obtained via a freedom of information request.

To contact the reporter on this story: Morten Buttler in Copenhagen at mbuttler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christian Wienberg at cwienberg@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.