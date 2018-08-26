(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The U.S.’s trade war with China is about to get uglier, with the hawks in President Trump’s administration set to unleash a new offensive

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Mexico could resolve their bilateral Nafta differences as soon as today

Fed rates, pressure from Trump, and the economic impact of superstar firms: here’s a roundup of what we heard at this year’s gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Wanted: help with New Zealand’s rate decisions. No monetary policy experience required but applicants must be available 50 days a year

Sweden’s central bank often refers to itself as one of the world’s most transparent monetary institutions. But a closer look reveals it holds plenty of private talks

The cost of money is rising for Russians well ahead of a potential central bank move to hike for the first time in almost four years

Why Poland’s jobs conundrum is worse than it looks

