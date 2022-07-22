(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is now forever the president who threw his lunch against the wall.

The House hearings on the Capitol insurrection added dramatic new details to Trump’s conduct surrounding the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. They’ve shown a vindictive and erratic president who shattered his plate when his attorney general wouldn’t back claims of a stolen election, didn’t care that some supporters were armed when he urged them to the Capitol because “They’re not here to hurt me,” and was unmoved when his own vice president was in danger.

“It paints a very, very sad and selfish picture,” said former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican and one-time Trump ally. The portrayal is especially powerful, he said, because the accounts come from credible Republicans and Trump White House and campaign insiders testifying under oath.

The hearings have drawn millions of viewers, revealed new insights into the effort to overturn the 2020 election results and put pressure on prosecutors to charge Trump and those responsible.

In a prime-time finale to the series on Thursday, Trump was depicted as urging his followers to the Capitol and then spending more than three hours watching the horror on TV from the White House while aides, lawmakers and family members urged him to call off the mob.

“For hours, Donald Trump chose not to answer the pleas from Congress, from his own party, and from all across our nation to do what his oath required,” said Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the panel. “He refused to defend our nation and our Constitution. He refused to do what every president must.”

And even though many Republicans profess not to have watched the hearings or echo party leaders who dismiss them as political theater, weeks of televised proceedings have hardened doubts about Trump making another White House bid and gives former supporters license to back another candidate.

Republican pollster Whit Ayres said the testimony has been so effective that it will reach even people who didn’t watch it live and affect their opinions about Trump.

“It will increase the desire among Republicans for an alternative candidate who they believe will pursue Trump-like policies without all the baggage of the former president,” Ayres said.

Concrete signs of slippage in Trump’s support have been slight so far. Since this series of hearings opened June 9, the portion of Americans with an unfavorable view of Trump ticked up 3 percentage points, to 58% from 55%, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour-Marist poll released Thursday. Donations to Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee dipped in the second quarter to $17 million, down from $19 million the previous quarter and the lowest level of small-dollar fundraising since late 2018.

Almost half of Republicans now say they would rather the party nominate someone else in 2024. Even with inflation hitting a four-decade high, Joe Biden still beats Trump 44% to 41% in a hypothetical re-match, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll taken July 5-7.

The hearings’ revelations may have helped shake what had seemed a glide path for the GOP to win control of Congress in the November midterm elections. The Republican advantage among voters asked “Which party do you want to control Congress?” has been narrowing in recent weeks, and one poll out this week by Politico-Morning Consult actually shows Democrats ahead by 4 percentage points. High-profile mass shootings and the Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion are also factors, though most analysts still predict a GOP takeover of the House and possibly the Senate, too.

Trump, an avid viewer of the hearings, is worried enough about them that he is considering moving up a formal launch of his re-election bid to distract attention, according to a person familiar with his thinking. That would imperil the strategy of Republicans who would prefer to keep voters in November focused on inflation, crime and other problems.

Despite predictions of public indifference, the eight tightly paced hearings have seized the nation’s attention, reliably pulling in millions of viewers due in part to the networks’ decision to pre-empt programming for gavel-to-gavel coverage. The committee has said it may reconvene as more witnesses come forward and when it releases a report of its findings.

Disclosures that Trump knew some supporters were armed when he implored them on Jan. 6 to “fight” at the Capitol, that he tried to get the Secret Service to remove metal detectors at his rally, and that key Trump allies later sought presidential pardons for their roles in trying to overturn the election all raise significant concerns with voters — including many Republicans — according to polls by Democratic-aligned Navigator Research.

The hearings also increase pressure on the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that regarding any criminal liability, "no person is above the law," including Trump. The former president hasn’t been charged with any crime stemming from Jan. 6.

Trump has called the hearings a “witch hunt” and rebuffed some of its allegations on social media in real time. He “continues to lead the most powerful political movement in American history,” said spokesman Taylor Budowich.

The hearings haven’t stopped the former president from continuing to push his false election claims and even trying to get results overturned. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told WISN, a Milwaukee television station, that Trump called him this month in another push to decertify the state’s 2020 vote.

Almost no prominent Republican seeking to retain office is openly critical of Trump, except party aristocracy such as Senator Mitt Romney, a one-time nominee for president, and Cheney, the daughter of a former vice president. Cheney, previously secure in her seat, is running more than 20 percentage points behind in her campaign against a Trump-supported primary opponent, according to polls.

But some big GOP donors “can smell weakness” in the former president and are increasingly attracted to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other potential Trump rivals for the presidential nomination, said Canary Drilling Services Chief Executive Officer Dan Eberhart, a major GOP donor and fundraiser.

He said the hearings were the “straw that broke the camel’s back” in his decision to stop giving to Trump.

DeSantis has been gaining on Trump in the early primary state of New Hampshire. Trump was statistically tied with DeSantis in a poll of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire released June 22 — after leading the Florida governor by 25 percentage points in an October survey — and the hearings were one of the reasons, according to Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

“The hearings are giving a lot of people the cover that they needed to move away from Trump,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to see more of that as we go forward.”

The most enduring impact of the hearings may be the dramatic anecdotes and behind-the-scenes glimpses of a president who courted conspiracy theorists and waited more than three hours to ask his supporters to vacate the Capitol.

Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified that she was told by a senior Trump aide on Jan. 6 that the president had lunged for the steering wheel of his armored vehicle when Secret Service agents told him they couldn’t take him to the Capitol to continue leading the protest because of security concerns. Some agents have privately disputed the account, but none has done so publicly or under oath.

She’s also the one who brought to light the account of Trump tossing his lunch at a wall in the White House and leaving the staff to clean up the ketchup.

Such revelations tend to reach voters across the political spectrum, said Kathryn Olmsted, a history professor at University of California, Davis, who specializes in conspiracy theories and American political culture.

“Vivid stories break through,” Olmsted said. “The stories about Trump personally wanting to go to the Capitol. You don’t have to focus that much on the news to hear about it and think that is alarming.”

