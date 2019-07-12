(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of U.S. farm products, a promise he said he secured at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit

An unexpected contraction in Singapore’s economy in the second quarter sent a warning shot to the world economy as simmering trade tensions wilt business confidence and activity

The most accurate currency forecasters see the dollar weakening this year and the euro benefiting, as the U.S. looks set to outpace Europe in monetary policy easing

Poland’s central bank is adamant that this year’s steep pickup in inflation is nothing to worry about

Yelena Shulyatyeva explains why a slowdown in business investment isn’t going to trigger a U.S. recession

China’s slowing economy and clogged policy transmission are adding to the urgency of a reform of the country’s interest rates in order to lower borrowing costs. Credit and trade data are due later Friday

