Trump's Complaints, Singapore's Warning, Weaker Dollar: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of U.S. farm products, a promise he said he secured at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit
- An unexpected contraction in Singapore’s economy in the second quarter sent a warning shot to the world economy as simmering trade tensions wilt business confidence and activity
- The most accurate currency forecasters see the dollar weakening this year and the euro benefiting, as the U.S. looks set to outpace Europe in monetary policy easing
- Poland’s central bank is adamant that this year’s steep pickup in inflation is nothing to worry about
- Yelena Shulyatyeva explains why a slowdown in business investment isn’t going to trigger a U.S. recession
- China’s slowing economy and clogged policy transmission are adding to the urgency of a reform of the country’s interest rates in order to lower borrowing costs. Credit and trade data are due later Friday
