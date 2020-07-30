(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Armed Services Committee canceled a hearing scheduled for Thursday morning on the controversial nomination of Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general and Fox News commentator, to be the Pentagon’s policy chief.

Some Senate Republicans have said Tata doesn’t have enough support to get the post. The White House won’t withdraw the nomination but it’s possible Tata will choose to withdraw, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Tata’s nomination has been dogged by controversy over his past remarks, including derogatory comments about Islam and his assertion that former President Barack Obama was a terrorist leader.

Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, the panel’s chairman, said members needed more information.

“There are many Democrats and Republicans who didn’t know enough about Anthony Tata to consider him for a very significant position at this time,” Inhofe said in a statement. He said he told President Donald Trump that “we’re simply out of time with the August recess coming, so it wouldn’t serve any useful purpose to have a hearing at this point, and he agreed.”

That background prompted a number of anti-discrimination groups to publicly call on the Senate to reject his nomination.

While it was immediately clear if the hearing would be rescheduled or if Tata’s nomination was in greater danger, the unexpected move is the latest in a handful of tumultuous nominations by the Trump administration top defense posts.

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan withdrew his nomination as permanent defense secretary last year amid questions over a messy divorce. Air Force General John Hyten’s nomination as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was roiled by allegations that he sexually assaulted a subordinate in a hotel in 2017, though he was confirmed for the post.

CNN in June reported that Tata promoted a conspiracy theory claiming that a former CIA director sent a coded Twitter post calling for the assassination of Trump in 2018. He also railed against what he called a “deep state cabal” working to undermine the president. He later apologized for his anti-Muslim tweets, saying they were “out of character.”

Tata, who was deputy commanding general of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 2006-2007, have would replaced John Rood at the Defense Department.

Ahead of his scheduled hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, civil rights and Muslim-advocacy groups called on lawmakers to reject his nomination.

“There is only one word that describes Anthony Tata’s suitability for this job: unfit,” said Scott Simpson, the public advocacy director of Muslim Advocates, in a statement on Wednesday.

Tata, a West Point graduate who retired from the Army in 2009 after 28 years on active duty, has publicly advocated for withdrawing U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan and Syria and replacing them with private contractors -- a controversial view in the eyes of many military and policy professionals.

Since his retirement from the Army in 2009, Tata has served as the secretary of North Carolina’s Transportation Department, the chief operations officer of the District of Columbia Public Schools and the superintendent of the Wake County public schools system in North Carolina. He has also written several thrillers.

