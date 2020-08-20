(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention next week will feature a number of rising stars in the party as speakers, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Joni Ernst, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, according to a person familiar with the schedule.

Other speakers will include Nick Sandmann, who sued several media outlets for libel over the portrayal of his role in a confrontation with a Native American group on the National Mall in 2019 when he was a high school student, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who face charges from a local prosecutor after brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching in their neighborhood last month.

Trump will make an appearance each of the four nights of the convention, the person said, including by honoring frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic one night. The convention, to be broadcast from several locations including an auditorium in Washington and the White House, will also feature a speaker who lived under socialism each night, the person said.

