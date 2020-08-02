10m ago
Trump’s Decision on TikTok Ban Expected Monday or Tuesday: Fox
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Trump’s decision on a possible ban of ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok in the U.S. could come Monday or Tuesday, Fox Business reports, citing people close to the matter.
- Officials representing Microsoft Corp. and TikTok have been in discussions with the White House in an effort to prevent Trump from issuing a complete ban of the app, Fox Business reports
- Talks of a possible Microsoft purchase of TikTok are not on pause, the report says
- The White House did not immediately return an inquiry from Fox Business
- NOTE: Earlier, U.S. to Act on China Software Beyond TikTok, Pompeo Says (3)
