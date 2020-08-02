(Bloomberg) -- President Trump’s decision on a possible ban of ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok in the U.S. could come Monday or Tuesday, Fox Business reports, citing people close to the matter.

  • Officials representing Microsoft Corp. and TikTok have been in discussions with the White House in an effort to prevent Trump from issuing a complete ban of the app, Fox Business reports
    • Talks of a possible Microsoft purchase of TikTok are not on pause, the report says
  • The White House did not immediately return an inquiry from Fox Business
  • NOTE: Earlier, U.S. to Act on China Software Beyond TikTok, Pompeo Says (3)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.