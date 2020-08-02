(Bloomberg) -- President Trump’s decision on a possible ban of ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok in the U.S. could come Monday or Tuesday, Fox Business reports, citing people close to the matter.

Officials representing Microsoft Corp. and TikTok have been in discussions with the White House in an effort to prevent Trump from issuing a complete ban of the app, Fox Business reports Talks of a possible Microsoft purchase of TikTok are not on pause, the report says

The White House did not immediately return an inquiry from Fox Business

NOTE: Earlier, U.S. to Act on China Software Beyond TikTok, Pompeo Says (3)

