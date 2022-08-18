(Bloomberg) -- First came the Mar-a-Lago search. Then, Donald Trump’s taking the fifth. Finally, a crucial loss in court.

The string of legal setbacks in the span of just one week for the former president and his Trump Organization mounted pressure on Allen Weisselberg, the company’s CFO, to plead guilty to tax fraud. Against that backdrop, Weisselberg increasingly worried he wouldn’t get a fair trial from a Manhattan jury, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

It was a radical turn for Weisselberg, 75, who had been fighting the charges for more than a year and preparing for a possible trial before making the decision to enter a guilty plea on 15 counts Thursday morning. But his confidence that he would prevail at trial had already been shaken after the explosive Jan. 6 hearings, and the more recent Trump-related controversies shattered it, the person said.

Two days after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents, the former president invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil deposition by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Another two days later, a judge threw out a request by Weisselberg and the Trump Organization to dismiss the charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney, and set an Oct. 24 trial date.

That final blow led to a new round of discussions in which prosecutors took a softer line with the CFO, with less harsh sentencing terms, according to the person.

Weisselberg faced as many as 15 years in prison if convicted at trial, but prosecutors were willing to agree to a much lower sentence in exchange for his guilty plea on all 15 counts. They first offered a six-month sentence, which was then negotiated down to five. With time off for good behavior, Weisselberg could potentially spend as little as 100 days in special housing at Rikers Island -- considerably less than the years in prison prosecutors initially sought.

“In one of the most difficult decisions of his life, Mr. Weisselberg decided to enter a plea of guilty today to put an end to this case and the years-long legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family,” his attorney, Nicholas Gravante, said in a statement. “Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are glad to have this behind him.”

Prosecutors and defense lawyers met on Monday with the judge, who set a hearing for Weisselberg to enter his plea, the person said.

In exchange, prosecutors have earned a witness in their case against the Trump Organization. The accord means that Weisselberg will have to testify against the former president’s company at trial, and if he isn’t truthful the deal will be voided. While Weisselberg hasn’t implicated Trump, his admission of criminal conduct could mean trouble for Trump’s family real estate business.

Weisselberg “is a fine and honorable man who, for the past 4 years, has been harassed, persecuted and threatened by law enforcement,” the Trump Organization said in a statement. “Mr. Weisselberg, who just turned 75, in an effort to put this matter behind him and get on with his life, decided that the best course of action -- for himself and his family -- was to plead guilty.”

The Trump Organization “will not be taking a plea for the simple reason that they have done nothing wrong,” the statement added. “As a result, we now look forward to having our day in court, which, quite interestingly, has been scheduled for October 24 -- just days before the mid-term elections.”

The Trump Organization is facing the same charges as Weisselberg. Both pleaded not guilty in July 2021 to charges that they sought to avoid income taxes by paying certain employees with unreported perks. But on Thursday, Weisselberg said he was given a rent-free luxury apartment on the Upper West Side, Mercedes cars for him and his wife and private-school tuition for his grandchildren that were counted as part of his $940,000 salary.

Weisselberg also admitted to receiving about $1.76 million in unreported income and agreed to pay nearly $2 million in back taxes, penalties and interest.

Weisselberg in the past has accused the DA’s office of prosecuting him because he refused to cooperate with their investigation of Trump. A month before Weisselberg was indicted, prosecutors had warned him that if he didn’t cooperate, one of his sons could face charges and Weisselberg himself might face future charges beyond the ones lodged against him, he said in court filings. He has described himself as “collateral damage” in prosecutors’ pursuit of Trump.

Just a few weeks ago, Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were united in arguing that they were the victims of a politically motivated selective prosecution. They accused the DA’s office of improperly basing its claims on the testimony of former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who has since become a vehement critic of his ex-boss. Prosecutors denied Cohen was their main witness.

Weisselberg claimed the tax case was Cohen’s revenge for the CFO’s cooperation with federal prosecutors who eventually charged the lawyer in part over his hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claims she had sex with Trump in the mid-2000s. Cohen subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen, who now runs an anti-Trump podcast, has frequently hailed the Weisselberg case as a harbinger of the former president’s downfall. Reached before the hearing though, Cohen expressed disappointment in his former colleague’s plea deal.

“It is counterproductive to permit an individual who committed years and years of tax fraud, failed to cooperate or provide any testimony to authorities” to receive a five-month plea deal, Cohen said. “Just another example of disproportionate sentencing.”

But the plea is “a big win” for prosecutors, according to Bennett Gershman, a professor at New York’s Pace University Law School.

“Given his position in the company, it would be a proper use of the admissions that he’s made in court about his conduct and his role in the company,” Gershman said of Weisselberg. “Those admissions could be used to show the company is engaging in fraud, because he’s admitting fraud, and he’s committing fraud on behalf of the company in terms of his conduct as a CFO.”

Trump is now facing fresh legal peril from several directions. FBI agents retrieved 11 sets of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence last week as part of a search for evidence of violations of the Espionage Act and other laws governing the handling of materials relevant to national security.

Trump’s decision days later to plead the fifth during his deposition with James, who is investigating whether his company manipulated asset values to obtain tax benefits or more favorable loans, could hurt him in a potential civil case if she choses to bring one. A civil jury is allowed to draw a negative inference from a person’s decision to plead the Fifth.

While it’s still unclear if James intends to pursue a civil case against the Trump Organization, that potentially poses a greater danger to the company than the criminal case, in which her office is also cooperating. New York law allows the attorney general to seek harsh penalties against companies that are found to have a pattern of illegal conduct.

Since leaving office, Trump has continued to contend that all the probes of his conduct are politically motivated. Though these arguments have not been successful in court, they have been widely echoed by Republican politicians and other Trump supporters.

