(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration failed again to convince a federal judge that the government has a legitimate reason to rescind legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington put Trump’s plan on hold in April, but gave the Department of Homeland Security more time to legally justify the move. Bates said Friday the agency had failed to do so, despite a memorandum defending the plan from DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

"The court has already once given DHS the opportunity to remedy these deficiencies -- either by providing a coherent explanation of its legal opinion or by re-issuing its decision for bona fide policy reasons that would preclude judicial review -- so it will not do so again," Bates said.

The judge gave the administration 20 days to decide whether it would appeal before he blocks the rescission of DACA.

