RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr says New Zealand is “in a great starting position but we do see increasing headwinds” two days after the central bank slashed rates by a half-percentage point

President Donald Trump took fresh aim at the U.S. currency, taking a step closer to scrapping longstanding White House support for a strong dollar -- yet the trade tensions he’s stoked have supported the currency this year

Meantime, the Trump administration is rushing to finalize a list of $300 billion in Chinese imports it plans to hit with tariffs in a few weeks’ time, as U.S. companies make a last-ditch appeal to be spared from the latest round of duties

The White House is holding off on a decision about licenses for U.S. companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies after Beijing said it was halting purchases of U.S. farming goods, according to people familiar with the matter

The likelihood of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months rose to 35% in an August survey of economists, from 31% forecast previously, as global trade tensions fuel economic uncertainty

The stage is set for fresh central bank interest rate cuts across Latin America following a deluge of benign consumer price data released on Thursday

The U.S.-China trade tensions squeezing the global economy will likely play out for decades to come, Australia’s top bureaucrat said

