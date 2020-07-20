(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • The stock market may be going up, but with joblessness rising it’s not winning Trump many votes. He faces a last chance to keep the economic rout sparked by the resurgent coronavirus from deepening before the November election
  • Kenya’s nominee for head of the World Trade Organization emerges as an early frontrunner
  • The four European Union governments that have been holding up negotiations over a massive stimulus package to reboot the bloc’s economy are ready to agree on a key plank of the deal
  • With job cuts mounting and costly furlough programs that can’t last forever, Europe is at risk of a devastating increase in unemployment that won’t be easy to reverse
  • The global pandemic is worsening a labor market that already presents obstacles for workers with disabilities
  • Home sellers across Britain are optimistic again after the government temporarily cut a tax on property
