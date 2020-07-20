17m ago
Trump’s Economy, EU Holdouts, U.K. Housing Optimism: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The stock market may be going up, but with joblessness rising it’s not winning Trump many votes. He faces a last chance to keep the economic rout sparked by the resurgent coronavirus from deepening before the November election
- Kenya’s nominee for head of the World Trade Organization emerges as an early frontrunner
- The four European Union governments that have been holding up negotiations over a massive stimulus package to reboot the bloc’s economy are ready to agree on a key plank of the deal
- With job cuts mounting and costly furlough programs that can’t last forever, Europe is at risk of a devastating increase in unemployment that won’t be easy to reverse
- The global pandemic is worsening a labor market that already presents obstacles for workers with disabilities
- Home sellers across Britain are optimistic again after the government temporarily cut a tax on property
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week: Fiscal Cliffs Threaten Fragile U.S. Recovery: Economy Week Ahead
