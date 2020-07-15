(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has lost the one remaining advantage he had with voters, with 50% of voters now saying they trust Joe Biden to do a better job managing the U.S. economy than Donald Trump, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The Quinnipiac Poll also gives Biden a 52% to 37% lead over Trump, a 16-point margin that’s the largest of any independent national poll since last October.

And until now, the president was able to enjoy an edge over Biden and campaign on the fact that more voters trusted him as a steward of economic health. The same poll last month gave Trump a five-point advantage, as most of Trump’s first term was marked by nearly full employment and soaring stock markets. He’s now at a five-point disadvantage, with 50% saying Biden would do better and 45% Trump.

Voters say the economy is the most important issue in the election, followed by the coronavirus and racial inequality.

Biden leads on virus and race issues, too. The poll found voters trust Biden more on the coronavirus, 59% to 35%, and racial inequality, 62% to 30%.

Trump’s job approval rating fell to 36%, a six-point drop from June, while 60% disapproved.

“There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll of 1,273 registered voters was conducted July 9 to 13 with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

