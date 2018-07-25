(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Back from the brink: President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to suspend new trade tariffs, pulling the U.S. and Europe back from the edge of a transatlantic trade war

Exclusive: Some Chinese banks have received notice from regulators that a specific capital requirement will be eased in order to support lending, as authorities try to mitigate increasing risks to the economy from the trade war

South Korea’s economic growth met expectations in the second quarter as exports held up despite global trade frictions

As Japanese companies struggle with a severe labor shortage, workers from lower-wage countries in Asia have been filling the gap

What shape is Japan’s Phillips curve? If it’s L-shaped, as some researchers say, the implications are significant. Meanwhile, lenders aren’t happy with the Bank of Japan’s purchases of corporate bonds at negative rates

