(Bloomberg) -- Richard Grenell has resigned as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Germany, but will continue to serve as U.S. envoy for talks between Kosovo and Serbia.

In a statement Tuesday, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien thanked Grenell for his work as ambassador and as Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence, a role now held by John Ratcliffe.

O’Brien said Grenell would still retain his pre-existing role, part-time, as the “president’s Special Envoy for Kosovo and Serbia negotiations,” and that Grenell would work out of the White House. Grenell moved into an office on the White House compound on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

