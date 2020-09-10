Sep 10, 2020
Trump’s Exclusion of Undocumented Immigrants From Census Barred
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s policy to exclude undocumented immigrants from census data violates the law, a panel of judges ruled, blocking it from taking effect.
Three judges in Manhattan on Thursday ruled that Congress didn’t give the president authority for the policy.
Census results are used to determine representation in the House of Representatives and to allocate federal funds.
