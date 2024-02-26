(Bloomberg) -- The average favorable rating for Donald Trump hit its highest level since before the 2022 midterm elections, as the former president marches toward a likely November rematch against a less popular Joe Biden.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows 42% of voters say they have a favorable opinion of Trump, up from an all-time low of 36% in December 2022. He’s now viewed better than Biden, whose poll numbers soared over Trump early in his presidency. Around 40% have a favorable opinion of Biden.

The percentage of voters with a favorable opinion can show the strength of a candidate’s brand, and generally mirror national election polls: Trump now leads Biden by 2 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

The favorable poll numbers can also show how much room a candidate has to grow in their support at the ballot box.

But the combined ratings of the two major candidates are near historic lows at 82% — leaving 18% of voters unhappy with both candidates. These so-called “double haters” could help to sway the election — either by staying home or seeking out an independent candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

