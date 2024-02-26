1h ago
Trump’s Favorability Rating Reaches the Highest Since 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The average favorable rating for Donald Trump hit its highest level since before the 2022 midterm elections, as the former president marches toward a likely November rematch against a less popular Joe Biden.
The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows 42% of voters say they have a favorable opinion of Trump, up from an all-time low of 36% in December 2022. He’s now viewed better than Biden, whose poll numbers soared over Trump early in his presidency. Around 40% have a favorable opinion of Biden.
The percentage of voters with a favorable opinion can show the strength of a candidate’s brand, and generally mirror national election polls: Trump now leads Biden by 2 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolitics average.
The favorable poll numbers can also show how much room a candidate has to grow in their support at the ballot box.
But the combined ratings of the two major candidates are near historic lows at 82% — leaving 18% of voters unhappy with both candidates. These so-called “double haters” could help to sway the election — either by staying home or seeking out an independent candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:09
Group RRSP use rising as retirement savings burden 'largely on employees': experts
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
-
45 cents short, $96 in fees: Court approves TD insufficient fund fees settlement
-
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
-
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada
-
6:50
Bank of Canada to halt its QT program within months, RBC says