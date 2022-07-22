(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump’s legal claims against former Federal Bureau of Investigation officials he accused in a lawsuit of conspiring with Hillary Clinton and others to undermine his presidency with the Russia investigation.

Former FBI directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe, as well as onetime agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, all of whom were involved in the government probe of Trump’s suspected ties to Russia, were removed from the case in a ruling signed Thursday by US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks in Florida.

The judge agreed with the Justice Department’s argument that the former FBI workers are protected by a 1988 federal statute, known as the Westfall Act, that bars civil claims against government workers acting in their official duties. The US will be substituted as a defendant in the case, though it has also asked to be dismissed.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, declined to comment on the ruling.

Middlebrooks, who was appointed to the bench by Bill Clinton, is still weighing a motion to dismiss the Trump lawsuit by Hillary Clinton, her 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, among others. They brushed of the complaint as a “swollen” political manifesto devoid of facts.

Read More: Clinton Says Trump’s New Conspiracy Suit Worse Than Original

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.