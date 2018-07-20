(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Trump spoke out against Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. Here’s why that might backfire

Friendly fire? America’s top aluminum maker is feeling the pain of U.S. tariffs

Malaysia just revised down its growth outlook amid heightened trade tensions

Glass half-full. Inflation disappointed in Japan, but here’s the reassuring news from Bloomberg Economics

The Philippines is rethinking its government structure in a bid to narrow the wealth inequality gap

Jobless claims in the U.S. dropped to their lowest level since 1969

Taking a hit. Sanctions have sent North Korea’s economic trajectory into a tailspin, with more pain to come

Living on the edge: here’s our wrap of this week’s happenings in the global economy

