Jul 20, 2018
Trump's Fed Bashing, Trade Pain, Malaysia Dims Outlook: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- President Trump spoke out against Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. Here’s why that might backfire
- Friendly fire? America’s top aluminum maker is feeling the pain of U.S. tariffs
- Malaysia just revised down its growth outlook amid heightened trade tensions
- Glass half-full. Inflation disappointed in Japan, but here’s the reassuring news from Bloomberg Economics
- The Philippines is rethinking its government structure in a bid to narrow the wealth inequality gap
- Jobless claims in the U.S. dropped to their lowest level since 1969
- Taking a hit. Sanctions have sent North Korea’s economic trajectory into a tailspin, with more pain to come
- Living on the edge: here’s our wrap of this week’s happenings in the global economy
