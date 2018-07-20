(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

  • President Trump spoke out against Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. Here’s why that might backfire
  • Friendly fire? America’s top aluminum maker is feeling the pain of U.S. tariffs
  • Malaysia just revised down its growth outlook amid heightened trade tensions
  • Glass half-full. Inflation disappointed in Japan, but here’s the reassuring news from Bloomberg Economics
  • The Philippines is rethinking its government structure in a bid to narrow the wealth inequality gap
  • Jobless claims in the U.S. dropped to their lowest level since 1969
  • Taking a hit. Sanctions have sent North Korea’s economic trajectory into a tailspin, with more pain to come
  • Living on the edge: here’s our wrap of this week’s happenings in the global economy

