President Donald Trump said he expected Jerome Powell to be a cheap-money Fed chairman and lamented to Republican donors that his nominee instead raised interest rates.

Trump also accused China and the European Union of manipulating their currencies

Jens Weidmann, a top candidate to lead the European Central Bank next year, said policy makers must be willing to act if needed to prevent financial imbalances

China’s problems with dodgy data are all in the past, according to the man in charge of government statistics

Australia’s central bank sketched out a scenario where faster global growth and U.S. stimulus withdrawal push the Aussie dollar lower and underpin a stronger outlook

The Bank of Japan is likely to face trillions of yen of losses once it begins decisively exiting its radical stimulus, meaning it needs to work toward reining in its balance

South Korea’s exports during the first 20 days of August, the strongest in eight months, helped ease concerns about the impact of global trade battles

