Trump’s Fed Nomination, OPEC Warning, Changi Reinvents: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The Trump administration again nominated Judy Shelton to be a member of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve, almost two months after previous efforts to hold a Senate vote on the matter were derailed
- France is doing all it can to avoid a third Covid-19 lockdown, which would further hurt an economy already battered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt
- OPEC warned of risks to the oil market from the resurgent pandemic, a day before the group and its allies meet to consider another increase in production
- Australia is moving to boost ties with small island nations off its eastern coastline, pushing back against China’s growing influence in the Pacific Ocean as the virus outbreak hinders travel
- A frigid winter is leading to power shortages in parts of China, driving up demand for diesel as factories rush to install generators to keep the lights on. Some provinces have started rationing electricity during a colder-than-typical winter
- Singapore’s Changi Airport, routinely voted the world’s best, is reinventing itself for the Covid era and beyond. In a bid to keep people engaged until life returns to normal, it’s offering glamping as well as canopy park tours to seasonal dining menus
