Trump’s Fed Nominees Could Be Considered in Senate Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- The Senate could take up President Donald Trump’s outstanding two nominations to the Federal Reserve board next week, according to Senator John Cornyn.

It “could be as early as next week,” and has been discussed among the Senate Republican leadership, Cornyn said on Thursday.

As recently as September, Judy Shelton, Trump’s controversial nominee for the Fed board, didn’t yet have enough support to win confirmation, Senator John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 GOP leader, said at the time.

Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said Thursday that she would support Shelton.

The Senate Banking Committee advanced Shelton’s nomination on a party-line vote in July after a delay of more than a year. Another Fed nominee, Christopher Waller, also was approved by the panel and is pending before the full Senate. Waller is research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and had been expected to gather enough votes.

Shelton is known for her past support for the gold standard and for serving as a political loyalist to the president -- having worked as an informal adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

She appeared to abandon her advocacy for ultra-tight monetary policy when she emerged as a Fed candidate, publicly aligning herself with the president’s calls for lower interest rates.

