(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

President Donald Trump wrapped up the weekend the way he started it, jawboning the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates at a time when he may be sizing up successors to Chairman Jerome Powell The Fed chief returns to the spotlight this week as he testifies before lawmakers. Meanwhile, Citigroup economists are growing more confident in their forecast for the Fed to leave rates unchanged this month, a call that leaves them at odds with many investors and fellow analysts

Trump isn’t the only one lambasting his country’s central bank, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired his top monetary policy maker over the weekend and other policy makers also are under attack

The Bank of England’s Mark Carney may find he has to disregard investors in order to send them a clearer message on the future of interest rates

German industrial production saw a slight pick-up in May -- a rare sign of resilience as manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy struggle with global trade tensions and subdued demand. Still, investors consider an economic recession in Germany inevitable, according to Sentix

Israel’s central bank, among a handful worldwide expected to raise rates this year, will have to show its cards at Monday’s decision as investors and economists push back forecasts for the next hike

Finally, here’s why Spain’s economy is either running on fumes or powering ahead with a healthy boom, depending on who you talk to

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.