(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit in Florida challenging New York’s $250 million civil fraud case against him is his latest attempt at an “end-run” around court rulings he doesn’t like, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

James asked the Florida judge on Friday to dismiss Trump’s suit, arguing the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over her because she has no connection to the state Trump calls home. The former president’s claims that her suit in New York is politically motivated have all failed, she said.

“This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been issued by the presiding judge in the New York proceedings,” James, a Democrat, said in the filing.

James’s wide-ranging fraud suit against Trump, three of his children and the Manhattan-based Trump Organization is heading for a potentially explosive trial in October 2023. The Trumps are accused of manipulating the value of assets for years to deceive banks and insurers. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Trump last month appealed a New York judge’s decision to have an independent monitor review many of his company’s business activities while James’s lawsuit proceeds. In Trump’s Florida case, he has asked for a temporary restraining order that would bar the monitor from accessing his revocable trust. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on that request.

Trump’s lawyer, Timothy Weber, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Trump’s complaint, filed last month, accused James of conducting a “relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade against President Trump” and accused her of trying to destroy him “personally, financially and politically.”

The New York judge overseeing her civil suit repeatedly held that evidence unearthed during James’s investigation demonstrated that the probe had been started legally and was justified to continue.

The case is Trump v. James, 9:22-cv-81780, US District Court for the Southern District of Florida (West Palm Beach).

