(Bloomberg) -- Sempra Energy’s new infrastructure unit has hired former Trump administration official Dan Brouillette, enlisting the onetime cabinet secretary as part of its mission to expand LNG exports and other technology.

Brouillette, who served as former President Donald Trump’s energy secretary from December 2019 to January 2021, “will be a key member” of Sempra Infrastructure, the company said in an emailed statement.

“We believe our new Sempra Infrastructure business is well positioned to lead the global energy transition through three key platforms: LNG and net zero energy solutions, clean power, and modernized energy networks,” the company said.

Brouillette’s precise job responsibilities and start date were unclear. But the role is expected to draw on Brouillette’s experience touting American liquefied natural gas to European countries. Sempra’s LNG subsidiary is involved in three projects to liquefy and export North American natural gas.

For years, both as the head of the Energy Department and as the deputy secretary of energy, Brouillette was one of the top ambassadors for U.S. LNG. He cheered on plans by Germany and other countries to import gas, asserting the moves would free them from the “strategic vulnerability” of relying on Russian supplies.

