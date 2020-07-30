(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen won’t be barred from speaking to the media during his home confinement, according to a deal he reached with the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday.

Terms of his house arrest were renegotiated after a judge ruled last week the government illegally retaliated against Cohen, who says he is writing a tell-all book about the president to be published before the election. The lawyer was sentenced to three years for crimes tied to his work for Trump and will serve the rest of his term confined to his home.

Cohen, who had been released because of coronavirus risks in prison, sued the government after he was unexpectedly returned to the lockup on July 9. He alleged the Trump administration was trying to keep him from writing the book. The judge agreed, and Cohen was released again on July 24.

“There shall be no specific media provision governing petitioner’s home confinement,” the government and Cohen’s lawyer said in a joint letter to the judge, who must approve the deal.

Under the agreement, Cohen would still need approval on any job he takes while confined to his home.

