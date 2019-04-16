(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has joined the board of a tiny gold mining company with projects in Nevada and Wyoming.

U.S. Gold Corp., based in Elko, Nevada, has a market capitalization of about $20 million. Zinke is one of six board members for the company, according to its website.

Zinke, left his post in January amid several federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest.

“As Secretary, he was a champion of restoring the voice of state and local communities in land and wildlife management decisions,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

