(Bloomberg) -- By selecting the Doral golf resort in Florida to host the 2020 Group of Seven meeting, President Donald Trump chose a struggling property among his holdings to showcase on the world stage.

Neither the White House nor the Trump Organization will release Doral’s earnings, but Trump’s financial disclosures suggest that annual revenue has fallen by 25% since 2015.

The resort, with its four golf courses, lost $2.4 million in 2014, according to the New York Times. Company records disclosed in a property tax dispute show that net operating income re

bounded to about $12 million in 2016, but it fell by almost 66% the following year, according to the Washington Post.

The Miami Herald reported in August that Miami-Dade appraisers had this year lowered the value of the 643-room hotel and conference center by 2%, based on falling income. The facility also lost a major professional golf tournament in 2017 after hosting it annually for a decade.

Democrats, ethics groups and some Republicans decried the White House’s decision to host a meeting of world leaders at the resort as the latest example that Trump has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments or gifts from foreign governments.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced the move to hold the G-7 at Doral in June at a raucous press conference on Thursday. The facility was selected from an initial list of about a dozen other sites, and about 10 properties were visited as part of the process, Mulvaney said, without providing specifics.

Trump raised the idea of using Doral for the summit in late August, while he attended France’s G-7 in Biarritz, suggesting the die was cast.

‘Whatever Happens’

“It’s got tremendous acreage, many hundreds of acres, so we can handle whatever happens,” Trump said at the time. “People are really liking it and plus it has buildings that have 50 to 70 units. And so each delegation can have its own building.”

Three Democratic Senators wrote on Thursday to Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and other top officials, demanding documentation on the process used to select Doral, along with evidence it had been vetted along with multiple other properties, as Mulvaney said.

Senators Gary Peters of Michigan, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Sherrod Brown of Ohio asked for a list of all cities and venues that were under consideration; a timeline of the process; any bids submitted by other locales; the agencies involved in the selection and where officials may have traveled on fact-finding missions; and various other information.

Also on the wish-list: a copy of a “negotiated contract” with Trump National Doral.

The Campaign Legal Center, an ethics group, called the choice of Doral “corruption pure and simple.” Walter Shaub, a former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and a regular Trump critic, tweeted that “there here is no level of corruption greater than a President participating in the award of a contract to himself. We have reached the bottom.”

While Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said hosting the G-7 at Doral could give a boost to the local economy, even some Republicans found the decision a bridge too far.

When Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, was asked if it’s appropriate for Trump to host the summit at a hotel he owns, she had a simple answer: “No.”

Republican Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho told the Washington Post that the move was politically insensitive. “They should have known what the kickback is going to be on this, that politically he’s doing it for his own benefit.”

Congressional Probe

Trump made the decision in spite of an ongoing impeachment investigation by Congress and lawsuits that allege he’s using his office to enrich himself. Those accusations have gained steam after numerous reports documenting spending at Trump properties by companies seeking federal government approval, representatives of foreign governments, and federal and state agencies.

A prominent example is Trump’s hotel in Washington, near the White House. It’s become a magnet for lobbyists, Republicans, foreign governments, and other favor-seekers booking rooms and eating meals, all the while trying to ingratiate themselves with Trump and his allies.

“He’s not making any money off of this,” Mulvaney said of Trump’s decision on the G-7, adding that the president’s business will charge the government only its cost of hosting the event. In fact, Mulvaney said, “it was millions of dollars cheaper by doing it at Doral than it was at another facility.”

The comparative savings, Mulvaney said, amounted to roughly 50% -- without providing the kind of evidence that Democrats have demanded.

The comments did nothing to silence critics that Trump benefits personally from hosting the gathering, and see it as part of an ongoing pattern.

In 2017, for example, White House officials spent hundreds of dollars on liquor at another Trump-owned property in Florida, a tab that taxpayers picked up after the White House intervened, according to federal records unearthed by the Washington-based nonprofit group Property of the People.

Critics also noted that Doral, like other Florida resorts, is relatively deserted during the hot, humid summer months. Those hundreds of empty rooms will instead be filled by delegations from the G-7 and other countries, members of the media, and other personnel.

Trump’s son, Eric, who leads the constellation of entities that collectively form the Trump Organization, declined to comment. The president, when asked in August whether he had any ethical concerns about appearing to use public office to bolster his own businesses, said, “No. Not at all.”

Whatever the room rate charged at Doral next year, the event is almost certain to generate a blizzard of what marketing professionals refer to as “earned media.”

A recent survey of marketers found that such exposure, and the free publicity it generates, often is more valuable to companies than advertisements.

Still, it’s not certain that the G-7 will be a boon to Trump’s bottom line.

Trump’s 2016 campaign impacted business at his global properties. His name came off buildings in Panama, Canada, and New York. Visitors shunned some of his hotels, including Doral, which had an occupancy rate 24 percentage points below that of nearby competing resorts, despite advertising significantly lower nightly rates, according to company documents submitted in a property tax dispute that were reported by the Washington Post.

One guest at Doral alleged he was bitten by bedbugs. In a possible sign of how far it’s fallen, over the summer, the property, which Trump has described as “luxurious,” was set to host a golf tournament sponsored by a strip club before the event was canceled.

The financial bump from hosting a G-7 can be elusive, as former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron learned after he announced in 2012 a G-7 summit at another financially struggling luxury golf resort, Lough Erne Resort, in Northern Ireland.

It was in bankruptcy after the owners defaulted on about $49 million of debt, U.K. corporate records show. The property, built for an estimated $70 million, was listed for sale in 2012 at about $16 million, according to news reports. The U.K. paid less than $2 million to host the 2013 world leaders’ conference, hardly enough to engineer a turnaround.

Two years later, an investor group bought it for close to $13 million, according to U.K. records and news reports.

