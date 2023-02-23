(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers in Atlanta said news media interviews by the foreperson of a special grand jury that investigated his efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results were “truly shocking.”

The lawyers reacted Thursday to surprisingly frank interviews by Emily Kohrs, foreperson of a special grand jury in Fulton County. She said the panel’s still-secret recommendations include indicting more than a dozen people, even hinting strongly that one of the targets would be Trump.

The “media tour” may have surprised some “because of its unprecedented nature, but, in reality, was emblematic of the deeply flawed process that took place over the last seven months,” said Trump attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little in an email.

“We have remained mostly quiet but have consistently noted the problems with this grand jury proceeding, ranging from questionable to downright unconstitutional,” they said. “The lens now provided by this foreperson into the lack of seriousness and respect for this process that existed behind the grand jury walls is truly shocking to the legal conscience.”

The interviews prove that “whatever conclusions were drawn were not the result of an analytical, trustworthy, or credible investigation as one would expect in a matter of historic proportion such as this,” they said.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney released portions of the grand jury’s report last week, including a recommendation that District Attorney Fani Willis pursue perjury charges against one or more witnesses.

