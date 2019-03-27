(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights this week was lauded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but it’s also drawing unwanted global attention to Israel’s control over the territory.

Trump’s reversal of decades of U.S. policy, which viewed Israel’s control of the Golan as an “occupation” to be sorted out in broader peace negotiations, prompted the United Nations Security Council to schedule a meeting Wednesday about the president’s action.

Like his decisions to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and cut off funding to a UN agency aiding Palestinians, Trump’s declaration prompted rebukes from allies and foes alike at a time when administration officials say they want to go forward with plans to offer a new Mideast peace plan.

In a joint statement, European members of the Security Council said on Tuesday that the decision raised concerns of the “broader consequences of recognizing illegal annexation and also about the broader regional consequences.”

While there is little the Security Council can do to reverse Trump’s decision, the move puts the international community in the awkward position of defending Syria’s claims to the land, even though the country’s president, Bashar al-Assad, is widely reviled for his conduct in the nation’s eight-year civil war.

“Trump has chosen to create a controversy over an issue that wasn’t at all on the international agenda,” Daniel Shapiro, who served as U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Obama administration, said in an interview. “The status quo, in which Israel controlled the Golan Heights, served Israel and America’s interest.”

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during a 1967 war.

The future of the plateau, a scenic and strategically important area containing critical water sources, had long been considered a subject for negotiation. As the civil war in Syria deepened and its territory fractured into zones of influence, the idea that Israel would return a territory it all but annexed in 1981 grew increasingly hard to fathom.

The timing of Trump’s decision, weeks before a tight Israeli election, suggests he was more focused on trying to help Netanyahu and not on the national security implications this might have for the U.S. or Israel, Shapiro said. But Trump said Israel’s security was at the forefront of his thinking.

“Today, aggressive action by Iran and terrorist groups in southern Syria, including Hezbollah, continue to make the Golan Heights a potential launching ground for attacks against Israel, very violent attacks,” Trump said Monday, standing alongside Netanyahu at the White House.

“We hold the high ground and we shall never give it up,” the prime minister responded.

