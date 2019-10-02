(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge signaled she’s not inclined to order a nationwide halt to a Trump administration policy aimed at denying legal status to immigrants who receive most kinds of public assistance.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton scolded opponents of the new rule for not detailing how it would cause injuries in all 50 states.

“You have not in my view provided a satisfactory argument on why there should be a nationwide injunction," the judge said Wednesday at a hearing in Oakland, California.

