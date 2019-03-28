11h ago
Trump’s Group Health Plan Rules Struck Down as ACA ‘End-Run’
(Bloomberg) -- One of President Donald Trump’s health-care initiatives intended to undermine Obamacare suffered a crucial defeat in Washington after a judge ruled the policy violates the Affordable Care Act.
U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington on Thursday blocked new rules governing so-called association health plans, which would have let businesses and individuals band together to create group health plans that offer cheaper coverage than the ACA -- but without some of its protections.
