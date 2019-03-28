(Bloomberg) -- One of President Donald Trump’s health-care initiatives intended to undermine Obamacare suffered a crucial defeat in Washington after a judge ruled the policy violates the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington on Thursday blocked new rules governing so-called association health plans, which would have let businesses and individuals band together to create group health plans that offer cheaper coverage than the ACA -- but without some of its protections.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.