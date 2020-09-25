(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is unhappy with the White House office that places political appointees in federal government agencies.

Carson inadvertently allowed reporters to see notes on his podium as he spoke in Atlanta, where President Donald Trump was set to deliver a major speech about his agenda for Black Americans on Friday.

“I am very loyal to you and after you win I hope to stay in your administration,” the notes said. “I am not happy with the way PPO is handling my agency.”

Carson didn’t utter the words during his public remarks.

“PPO” is the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Its director is John McEntee, a former bodyman for the president who is now responsible for approving political hires across the government.

“I like John and respect what he is doing, however I am sensing a severe [illegible] of trust,” Carson’s notes said.

The illegible words were blocked by Carson’s microphone.

The White House declined to comment. Spokespeople for Carson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

